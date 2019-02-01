FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --People in one Fremont neighborhood are using candles and flashlights to weather the Friday night storm after tree limbs knocked out power.
A PG&E crew on the scene of the outage said they're expecting the worst of the storm to hit overnight so they have extra crews starting at midnight.
The outage along Kimbro Street near Canfield Drive started around six in the evening. Some 98 customers are without power. Tree limbs tangled in lines is likely the cause. There have been intermittent downpours and wind gusts in the East Bay.
"So I came down and I looked and it looked like two power lines were hitting each other within a tree and as it did it just sparkled like fireworks," said Joyce Wallace, a Fremont resident.
Wallace said the sparking continued down the line and then the power went out. Fortunately, there's no damage to any property just an outage.
The PG&E outage map also shows small power outages in Union City, Pleasanton, and Orinda. To check on the status of power outages in your area go to PG&E's site.
