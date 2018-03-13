WEATHER

Storm moves throughout Bay Area, causes some flooding

EMBED </>More Videos

The timing was bad, but the storm that hit the Bay Area during Tuesday morning's commute was pretty mild.

By
The timing was bad, but the storm that hit the Bay Area during Tuesday morning's commute was pretty mild.

Consistent rain contributed to traffic back-ups up on Bay Area highways.

The CHP reported roadway flooding on the Bird Avenue exit off northbound I-280 to the northbound 87 connector ramp in San Jose.

Delivery driver Kavon Handy saw some delays. " I came from Salinas and it was pretty slow today because of the heavy rain," he said.

The wet weather did not stop the plans for Gloria Fayard and Kay Ringel. The friends were headed on a train from Sunnyvale to San Francisco. They have reservations at a hot restaurant. "We're ready for it. We've got our umbrellas," Fayard said.

VIDEO: AccuWeather forecast: Steady rain, mostly cloudy

"We're having lunch at Steph Curry's wife's restaurant. A long wait for a reservation so we have to go today," Ringel said.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid 40s to the upper 50s and west winds will be at 10 to 20 mph.

On Wednesday, it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

VIDEO: Sky7 over gorgeous snowy peaks in Bay Area

Highs will be in the mid 50s, with west winds at 10 to 20 mph. There will be a 40 percent chance of rain.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhailrainwaterwindSan MateoSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Bay Area wowed by snow, prepares for much-needed rain
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
WEATHER
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Walmart awards woman for returning cart in storm
Sharknado in the sky? Man spots cloud shaped as shark
Hundreds gather to watch Perseid Meteor Shower in Oakland
More weather
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
More Weather
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News