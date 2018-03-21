WEATHER

Storm on deck for South Bay

The South Bay had a chance to catch its breath Wednesday night with a break in the rain, but there's more on the way. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The South Bay had a chance to catch its breath Wednesday night with a break in the rain.

The evening commute was dry and the weather was balmy as night fell.


It was a lucky break for Hakone Estate and Gardens in Saratoga. The historic venue is kicking off cherry blossom season with extended night hours.

People are invited to see the delicate pink and white flowers- which have been specially lit up for viewing after dark. The catch is, the trees aren't blooming as much as they could be because of recent cold, wet weather.
And, upcoming rain and wind could take the flowers right off the trees if the storm is strong enough.

A school in Felton already felt that pain as a giant oak tree fell on top of San Lorenzo Valley Elementary School Wednesday.

Principal Jennifer Lahey said it felt like an earthquake when the 50-year-old tree came crashing down. Seven teachers' cars were crushed and tree limbs smashed through the windows of a multi-purpose room.

It was empty at the time. No one was injured.

Meantime, the CHP is reminding drivers to slow down and be careful driving on slick roads.

There were several rain related wrecks on Highway 17 Wednesday.

If you're in need of sandbags in San Jose, they're free at 1404 Mabury Road.

