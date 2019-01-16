PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --The North Bay is already dealing with mudslides. Now some cities also need to look out for flash flooding.
Petaluma and Penngrove are two of the places the National Weather Service says are vulnerable.
The warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Sebastopol, Forestville, and Graton are under a Flash Flood Warning until 5:45 p.m., partly because Green Valley Creek is overflowing its banks.
Residents are advised to move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.
RELATED: Storm triggering early problems on North Bay roadways
Flash Flood Warning including Petaluma CA, Penngrove CA until 5:15 PM PST pic.twitter.com/ddisXsGIkA— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 16, 2019
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Flash Flood Warning including Sebastopol CA, Forestville CA, Graton CA until 5:45 PM PST pic.twitter.com/WM1kw3coT3— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 16, 2019
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!