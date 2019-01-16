STORM

Storm prompts Flash Flood Warning in several North Bay cities

The North Bay is already dealing with mudslides. Now some cities also need to look out for flash flooding.

Petaluma and Penngrove are two of the places the National Weather Service says are vulnerable.

The warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Sebastopol, Forestville, and Graton are under a Flash Flood Warning until 5:45 p.m., partly because Green Valley Creek is overflowing its banks.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

