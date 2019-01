Flash Flood Warning including Petaluma CA, Penngrove CA until 5:15 PM PST pic.twitter.com/ddisXsGIkA — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 16, 2019

Flash Flood Warning including Sebastopol CA, Forestville CA, Graton CA until 5:45 PM PST pic.twitter.com/WM1kw3coT3 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 16, 2019

The North Bay is already dealing with mudslides. Now some cities also need to look out for flash flooding.Petaluma and Penngrove are two of the places the National Weather Service says are vulnerable.The warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.Sebastopol, Forestville, and Graton are under a Flash Flood Warning until 5:45 p.m., partly because Green Valley Creek is overflowing its banks.Residents are advised to move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.