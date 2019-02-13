SNOW

Storm system dumps several inches of snow in Redding

The storm system blasted Redding with several inches of snow. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
The storm system blasted Redding with several inches of snow.

The National Weather Service says one of its spotters reported 10 inches falling in the area.
From north to south, people across the Bay Area had a chance to play in the snow.



Strong winds also knocked out power to thousands. Dozens of schools were closed.

Downed trees and power lines have caused power outages to some 20,000 homes.
