Storm system dumps several inches of snow in Redding

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --The storm system blasted Redding with several inches of snow.
The National Weather Service says one of its spotters reported 10 inches falling in the area.
Strong winds also knocked out power to thousands. Dozens of schools were closed.
Downed trees and power lines have caused power outages to some 20,000 homes.
