Storm timeline: Lightning, more rain still on the way as fierce winds, heavy rain leave Bay Area

The storm, which started as a level 3 on our Storm Impact Scale, has been hitting the Bay Area since 4 p.m. Tuesday. The storm has now been downgraded to a level 2.
Here's how long you can expect the torrential rain to last amount, as well as details on the winds and how much snow we expect in the Sierra.
RAINFALL TIMING/ESTIMATES:
- Moderate to heavy rain started to move through the Bay Area Tuesday night.
- The most intense rain was expected between 9 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday with the Atmospheric River.
- Mudslides, debris flows and flash flooding is possible over the burn scar areas.
EVACUATIONS: Evacuations ordered in Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties ahead of storm, possible mudslides
DANGEROUS WINDS:
- Winds are ramped up and reached 60-75 mph over some of the hills and along the coast. Look out for toppling trees and power outages.
RELATED: Bay Area residents brace for strongest storm this season
SIGNIFICANT SIERRA SNOW:
- A Blizzard Warning is up for the Sierra until 2 a.m. Friday.
- 5 to 8 feet of snow is expected with whiteout conditions so hold off on travel.
WATCH: Atmospheric river to slam Bay Area with heavy rain, damaging winds, flooding
