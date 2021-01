Storm timeline: Lightning, more rain still on the way as fierce winds, heavy rain leave Bay Area

RAINFALL TIMING/ESTIMATES:

Moderate to heavy rain started to move through the Bay Area Tuesday night.



The most intense rain was expected between 9 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday with the Atmospheric River.



Mudslides, debris flows and flash flooding is possible over the burn scar areas.

DANGEROUS WINDS:

Winds are ramped up and reached 60-75 mph over some of the hills and along the coast. Look out for toppling trees and power outages.



SIGNIFICANT SIERRA SNOW:

A Blizzard Warning is up for the Sierra until 2 a.m. Friday.



5 to 8 feet of snow is expected with whiteout conditions so hold off on travel.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A strong storm is bringing periods of heavy rain and powerful wind gusts to the Bay Area Wednesday morning.The storm, which started as a level 3 on our Storm Impact Scale , has been hitting the Bay Area since 4 p.m. Tuesday. The storm has now been downgraded to a level 2.Here's how long you can expect the torrential rain to last amount, as well as details on the winds and how much snow we expect in the Sierra.