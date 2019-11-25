storm

Storm Timeline: When will it rain where you live?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Grab your umbrellas, Bay Area! ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the rain he has been tracking, since last week, is almost here!

We have not seen significant wet weather in the regions since May 19.

"It's been 190 days since our last soaking rain" said Nicco. "That changes Tuesday."

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows the Bay Area will be hit with a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale on Tuesday, followed by more rain on Wednesday and Thursday. We get a break on Friday before the wet weather returns on Saturday and Sunday.



So, when will it rain in your neighborhood?

"Tuesday we are going to have some scattered showers before the steady rain moves in during the afternoon and evening hours with downpours and gusty breezes," said Nicco.

Nicco says the North Bay will get hit first early Tuesday afternoon.

Downpours are likely during the evening for much of the Bay Area before the storm exits the South Bay by 11 p.m."

