Storm to bring heavy rain to Bay Area

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your local AccuWeather forecast.

By and Mike Nicco
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The storm door opened on Tuesday. But that was just the appetizer. A stronger and longer lasting storm will soak the Bay Area from Thursday into Friday.

It was originally believed this would be brought about by an Atmospheric River, or "AR", event, which is a narrow band of heavy rain less than 200 miles wide that brings significant rainfall to an area. But the National Weather Service now says they do not expect an Atmospheric River.

Ranked a level 2 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, it'll bring heavy rain at times from Thursday night through Friday afternoon along with gusty winds for the North Bay coast and hills.


You can expect scattered showers Friday night through early Saturday morning.

And we may run into toppled trees, power lines and minor road flooding.

Remember what you dealt with while driving during Wednesday's rain? Well, you can expect more of that, but on a wider scale.

Black Friday shoppers will encounter wet weather, so slow down and be safe.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast here and get the latest weather stories and videos here.
