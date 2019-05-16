Storm to impact Bay Area weekend events

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From Saturday's graduation ceremony at UC Berkeley to Sunday's Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco -- it's going to be a busy weekend around the Bay Area.ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the region will be hit with a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale on Saturday, followed by more rain Sunday."Make sure your costume is waterproof," said Nicco. "Sunday morning will start off wet for Bay to Breakers. Light rain will turn into drizzle before we see the clouds open up a bit between 10 a.m. And 12 p.m."Graduating students at Cal will also need their rain gear on Saturday."Commencement starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. The chance of rain will increase during the ceremony," said Nicco.