Storm triggers flooded roadways, warnings in North Bay

The heaviest rain of the week triggered flooded roadways and storm warnings in Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties this morning. (KGO-TV)

By
The heaviest rain of the week triggered flooded roadways and warnings in Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties this morning.

Flooding caused the Rohnert Park Expressway east of Stoney Point Road to be closed this morning.

In Schelleville, Highway 121 at Highway 12 was one of the first places to flood in Sonoma County. The water was about one foot deep, and stalled a red Toyota Camry. The driver is fine, but got wet.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Sonoma County this morning. It expired at 9:15 a.m. and impacted more than 5,000 residents in the region.

Also in the North Bay, a Flood Advisory was in effect until 9 a.m. Minor flooding occurred on area creeks including Willow Brook at Penngrove Park as well as along the Sonoma Creek. The advisory impacted more than 640,000 residents in the region.

We all know Bay Area roads can get a little crazy in the rain. Here are some tips on how to stay safe.

