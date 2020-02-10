Weather

Strong winds expected to continue through the night for parts of the Bay Area, advisory remains in place

Our strong winds will remain active Sunday evening.

A Wind Advisory continues until 7pm Sunday for the Bay Shoreline and until 11am Monday morning for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range.



The forecast shows winds stay gusty in our hills even into Monday evening.

It is likely not until Tuesday afternoon that winds will weaken across the entire Bay Area.

