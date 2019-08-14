Weather

Students returning to Bay Area schools amid scorching heat

By
Dozens of local school districts are back to school today and many of our students will be greeted with triple-digit heat.

Kids will want to adjust their first day of school outfit -- it is going to be hot all around the region.

LIST: Bay Area back-to-school dates

Temperatures will reach the lower 100s Inland with 90s for much of the Bay Area. A Heat Advisory has been issued from 11 a.m. today until 8 p.m. Thursday. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. today until 10 p.m. Friday.

A Spare the Air is in effect today, with unhealthy air expected to continue through Friday.

The brutal heat will continue tomorrow, with some relief coming on Friday when temperatures drop 4 to 6 degrees.

You might want to give the kids a ride to school today -- it will be a tough day for walking or biking.

Children and seniors are the most vulnerable to the heat. Several Bay Area cities are opening cooling centers.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherconcordsan franciscosan rafaelsan josesan mateoback to schoolbay areasummeraccuweatherheatschoolsan josehot caru.s. & worldforecaststudentsheat wave
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP motorcycle officer injured in crash on Bay Bridge
AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air through Friday
ABC7 Catch-Up: Heat advisory, man chases phone thief, SF mural vote
Gilroy Unified students welcomed back to school
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
1 dead after crash on Tully Road in San Jose
Couple reacts to unkempt conditions at city-run cemetery, City responds
Show More
Woman attacked in front of home by man believed to be homeless
SF School Board reverses decision to paint over controversial mural
Scientists say monster penguins once swam in New Zealand
Out of town businessman chases thief in SF after phone stolen
Secret to marriage? Couple matches outfits for nearly 70 years
More TOP STORIES News