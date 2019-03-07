Weather

Hello, sunshine! When the Bay Area can expect break in the rain

If you're missing the sun, you'll get a chance to see it during a break in the rain Friday, ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When will we get a break in the rain? It's a question many people are asking ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"I know a lot of you are getting tired of the rain," said Nicco. "We still have some rain on Thursday through possibly early Friday morning, especially in our higher elevations."

But, on Friday afternoon, we get a break.

"We will see a whole lot of sunshine. Enjoy it while it lasts because it will be brief," said Nicco.

The sunshine won't last through the weekend.

"On Saturday morning, a quick moving storm will bring us some drizzle before some light rain the rest of the daylight hours," said Nicco.

Nicco's Accuweather forecast also shows Sunday will also be partly sunny.

