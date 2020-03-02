sierra

The Bay Area can't get a drop of rain but it's snowing in the Sierra

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- While the Bay Area can't get a drop of rain it is snowing in the Sierra.

The snow started Saturday and continued into Sunday with resorts reporting 6 inches or even more.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows shared video with ABC7 news of flakes falling and lots of skiers and snowboarders on the mountain.

The resort expected another couple of inches on Sunday.

Further down the range, Mammoth Mountain also says it is seeing snow from this latest storm.

