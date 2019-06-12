Thousands in Bay Area left without power in scorching heat

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- When it's this hot it's hard to find ways to deal with it, but imagine doing it without power.Julie Martin said, "I laid on the tile floor in the bathroom to try to stay cool so I took my nap there. It was cool because to lay on the bed was too hot."But when you're a toddler, it's much easier; especially if you're running in backyard sprinklers.The Martins and those living on Overhill Road in Orinda are doing what they can to stay cool. The power has been out since 2:45 PM.Matt and Jenny Martin said, "We put in insulation when we first moved in that's helped. Plus we opened windows this morning and close them when it got warm."Julie McCormack said, "How much longer can we not have power?"This same neighborhood lost power for most of Monday as well.In Lamorinda, about 5,500 homes have been without power during these scorching days.In Berkeley and Oakland, 7,300 P-G and E customers lost power. Video from the Citizen App shows work happening at Martin Luther King Junior Way and Addison Street in downtown Berkeley.Meantime, Cal ISO issued the first Flex Alert of the year.Edna Adritico said while riding BART, "It was hot. In the 90s we were perspiring."No reprieve found on public transportation with many finding it hotter on trains than on the streets.