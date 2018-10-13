WILDFIRE

Thousands remain without power due to wildfire danger in North Bay

PG&E said that because of extreme fire danger conditions they are turning the power off for customers in Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties. (KGO-TV)

In an effort to prevent wildfires, PG&E has shut off power to thousands of customers in the North Bay under a Red Flag Warning.



The good news is the National Weather Service has canceled a wind advisory in the Bay Area.

"There are portions of cities and towns deemed extreme fire risk, this move is to mitigate wildfire risk there and keep our customers safe," said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

Many local officials believe the utility had no choice after the devastating wildfires last year.

"It's going to cause some problems up here, but we're trying to avoid what happened last year," said Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore.

CalFire has not determined a cause for last year's deadly Tubbs Fire which destroyed thousands of homes across Sonoma County. But a recent CalFire report blamed PG&E equipment for a dozen wildfires in 2017 from Napa to Humbolt County.

PG&E says it about 415 customers in Sonoma County will be impacted, 5,700 in Napa County and approximately 11,000 in Lake County.

The City of Calistoga was advised that the planned power outages will affect approximately 2,300 customers in Calistoga.

The utility says it could take up to 24 hours or longer to restore power because crews must physically inspect power lines to ensure they are safe before they can be re-energized.
The following is a full list of counties and cities that could experience some outages, according to PG&E:

  • Lake County (Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Lower Lake, Middletown)

  • Napa County (Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Pope Valley, Saint Helena)

  • Sonoma County (Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa)

  • Yuba County (Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Marysville, Oregon House, Strawberry Valley)

  • Butte County (Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Clipper Mills, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Oroville)

  • Sierra County (Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City)

  • Placer County (Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Weimar)

  • Nevada County (Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington)

  • El Dorado County (Aukum, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Strawberry, Twin Bridges)

  • Amador County (Fiddletown, Jackson, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, Sutter Creek, Volcano)

  • Plumas County (La Porte)

  • Calaveras (Glencoe, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road Flat, West Point, Wilseyville)
