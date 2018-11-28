STORM

Thunderstorm season is here!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Mother Nature only offers us a handful of chances (about five) every year to be amazed and captivated by her fireworks. Wednesday's storm, our strongest this week, ignites our chance of seeing, hearing and experience thunderstorms.

The good and the not-so-good will be on display Wednesday night and Thursday -- the promise of majestic bolts of light only to be tempered by the blinding rain and damaging winds.

While most of country looks forward to a winter wonderland of snow, we pine for the rare chance to see what they experience during spring, summer and fall.

The Bay Area is only place in U.S. to face the threat of thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday.

Enjoy this rare occurrence and make sure you use #abc7now to share your photos and video.

