Incredible new time-lapse video shows non-stop lightning and thunder over western Australia.Photographer Geoff Green captured the mesmerizing video on December 15.Green said the night-time displays were a result of a heatwave that lasted for weeks and is "spawning storms like this every other day."He shared the 40 second video on Facebook, describing the timelapse."Sparky dust storm bearing down on the town of Kununurra. And then the next night a massive thunderhead over Airport of Kununurra," said Green in a Facebook post.