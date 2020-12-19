snow

Timelapse shows nor'easter snow engulfing toys on NY deck

Check out this cool timelapse video from New York.

A man in Apalachin found a fun way to demonstrate the dramatic buildup of snow from a nor'easter as it moved along the East Coast this week.

RELATED: Nor'easter brings heavy snow, wintry mix to Philadelphia region

Ron Murphy recorded this footage of toys getting buried on his deck.

You can see he has to repeatedly move the camera that keeps getting buried in the white fluff.

A nearby town reported 42 inches of snow during the storm.

RELATED: Close call as truck speeds towards Pa. EMS workers in snowy conditions

Murphy estimated around 35 inches at his home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorksnow totalssnowu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW
How to avoid black ice
Dashcam video shows EMS workers move out of the way of speeding truck
'Unbelievable' snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast
School district gives students day off for 1st snow day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Should a 'vaccine passport' be required?
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Nearly 1M in CA may have to pay back some unemployment benefits
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
COVID-19 updates: CA hospitalizations reach new record
Biden introduces his climate team, says 'no time to waste'
When will children get COVID vaccine? Doctors weigh in
Show More
Stanford doctors 'hurt' by COVID-19 vaccine plan
Here's how many Americans say they wouldn't take COVID vaccine
Oakland announces budget cuts, city leaders 1st in line
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Johnson & Johnson late-stage COVID-19 vaccine fully enrolled
More TOP STORIES News