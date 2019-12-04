Weather

TIMELINE: December off to rainy start and it isn't over yet

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- December is off to a wet start and this pattern isn't done yet.

The system that has been parked off the coast is finally moving and will send us more showers Wednesday.

A stronger storm arrives Friday and will impact some of your weekend plans.

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has more about the coming storms in the video player above.

