Back-to-back storms to bring 2 waves of rain to Bay Area through Saturday

"The breezes and slippery conditions will begin to develop in the North Bay around 10 p.m. Thursday and then slide south," said Nicco.
Friday's morning commute looks slippery for everybody.
LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
"If you are heading out Friday evening, no worries about rain -- just the chill in the air," said Nicco.
The second storm is expected to move in Saturday morning and bring light scattered showers.
"But by Saturday afternoon, we are looking at sunshine and warmer weather," added Nicco.
Both storms are ranked a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
Nicco says they will bring "much needed rain without the severe weather side affects."
Sunday is expected to be our brightest, driest and warmest day of the weekend with increasing sunshine through Tuesday, said Nicco.
