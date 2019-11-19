TIMELINE: When the winds will become the most dangerous during Red Flag Warning

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows we will have a 27-hour window from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday. That's when the most critical fire conditions will take shape.
Nicco says wind gusts will be the fastest from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. in places like Calistoga, Santa Rosa, Napa, Fairfield, San Rafael and Point Reyes.
"Expect 35 to 40 miles per hour gusts in the North Bay Mountains. They will taper a little during the day as they spread over more of our neighborhoods," said Nicco.
We will get a secondary push, with even dryer air during Wednesday evening from 7 p.m. until about midnight, according to Nicco.
That danger has prompted PG&E to begin shutting off power Wednesday to nine counties in the Bay Area.
Nicco offers these wildfire safety tips:
1.) Avoid activities with open flames
2.) Properly discard cigarettes
3.) Keep vehicles off dry grass
*Red Flag Warning*— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) November 19, 2019
We are less than 24 hours away from critical fire conditions. #JoinUs anywhere. We are streaming the newest news, weather & traffic here: https://t.co/zO70IcyCmQ#BayArea#RedFlagWarning pic.twitter.com/sTYD9Gixnw