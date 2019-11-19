Weather

TIMELINE: When the winds will become the most dangerous during Red Flag Warning

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Dangerous winds are stoking a Red Flag Warning in the Bay Area including in the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows we will have a 27-hour window from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday. That's when the most critical fire conditions will take shape.

Nicco says wind gusts will be the fastest from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. in places like Calistoga, Santa Rosa, Napa, Fairfield, San Rafael and Point Reyes.

"Expect 35 to 40 miles per hour gusts in the North Bay Mountains. They will taper a little during the day as they spread over more of our neighborhoods," said Nicco.

We will get a secondary push, with even dryer air during Wednesday evening from 7 p.m. until about midnight, according to Nicco.

That danger has prompted PG&E to begin shutting off power Wednesday to nine counties in the Bay Area.

Nicco offers these wildfire safety tips:

1.) Avoid activities with open flames
2.) Properly discard cigarettes
3.) Keep vehicles off dry grass

