storm

TIMELINE: Strong weekend storm to bring heavy rain, hail to parts of Bay Area

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The wet weather will likely impact some of your weekend plans with a stronger storm arriving Friday, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"By now, you've probably heard of the soaking storm coming for the weekend," said Nicco. "I want to give you an updated timeline of what you can expect."

VIDEO: Watch your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows the Bay Area will be hit with a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale on Friday, followed by more rain on Saturday and Sunday.

"It's a 2-Moderate for moderate to heavy rain Friday, thunderstorms possible. And there's a threat of some damaging winds and some flooding, especially on the Kincade burn scar," Nicco says.

Most of the North Bay, eastern parts of Contra Costa County and the Peninsula are the areas that are most likely to receive thunderstorms.

"Inside those thunderstorms you can have gusty winds, heavier rain and even small hail," said Nicco.

Nicco's timeline shows, by 4 a.m. Friday, drizzly and light rain is possible in most of our neighborhoods. Heavier downpours are expected to arrive in the Bay Area around 5 p.m.


By 8 p.m. Saturday morning the cold front will pass us, expect scattered showers for the rest of the day before the wet weather tapers off Sunday evening, according to Nicco.

We won't get a break from the rain until next week.

"Monday and Tuesday will be the first consecutive dry days in 2 weeks," said Nicco.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscosanta rosafremontoaklandsan josehailwindbay areaaccuweatherstormweatherrainforecastcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
TIMELINE: December off to rainy start and it isn't over yet
3 hospitalized after 7 vehicle crash on I-280 in San Jose
Break in rain gives Bay Area residents time to prepare for next storm
Several inches of rain drench North Bay with more on the way
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Jimmy Carter released from hospital
SFDA will not retry gun charge against man acquitted in Kate Steinle killing
50-year-old elephant at Oakland Zoo dies
Poet, meditator and speaker Yung Pueblo to visit ABC7
AccuWeather forecast: Wet today, stronger storm Friday - Saturday
Show More
Puppies rescued from mountain after living in sheep carcass
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
WATCH IN 60: Sen. Kamala Harris' next steps, red kettles at BART, 2020 housing market
Rain triggers landslide, problems on Bay Area roadways
3 hospitalized after 7 vehicle crash on I-280 in San Jose
More TOP STORIES News