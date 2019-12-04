TIMELINE: Strong weekend storm to bring heavy rain, hail to parts of Bay Area

"By now, you've probably heard of the soaking storm coming for the weekend," said Nicco. "I want to give you an updated timeline of what you can expect."
Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows the Bay Area will be hit with a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale on Friday, followed by more rain on Saturday and Sunday.
"It's a 2-Moderate for moderate to heavy rain Friday, thunderstorms possible. And there's a threat of some damaging winds and some flooding, especially on the Kincade burn scar," Nicco says.
Most of the North Bay, eastern parts of Contra Costa County and the Peninsula are the areas that are most likely to receive thunderstorms.
"Inside those thunderstorms you can have gusty winds, heavier rain and even small hail," said Nicco.
Nicco's timeline shows, by 4 a.m. Friday, drizzly and light rain is possible in most of our neighborhoods. Heavier downpours are expected to arrive in the Bay Area around 5 p.m.
Stronger soaking storm coming Friday before a few consecutive days of dry weather.— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) December 4, 2019
Here's your 7 day forecast: https://t.co/12knGKSwBC#BayArea#StormWatch pic.twitter.com/kQBi7QnoCN
By 8 p.m. Saturday morning the cold front will pass us, expect scattered showers for the rest of the day before the wet weather tapers off Sunday evening, according to Nicco.
We won't get a break from the rain until next week.
"Monday and Tuesday will be the first consecutive dry days in 2 weeks," said Nicco.
