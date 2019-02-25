TIMELINE: When heaviest rain will fall in each part of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Storms are heading our way!
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says we will have a 36-hour window in the North Bay from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday. That's when the steadiest of the heaviest rain will happen.
MORE: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
For the Central Bay, including the East Bay, 10 a.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday will see the heaviest rain.
In the South Bay, the heaviest rain will fall from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The storm in the North Bay will be a "3-Strong" on the Storm Impact Scale Monday, a "4-Major" Tuesday and a "2-Moderate" on Wednesday.
The most damage is going to be likely Tuesday in the North Bay, including flooding and mudslides.
North Bay#AtmosphericRiver unloads more rain on you than anywhere else in #BayArea. For that reason I increased our Storm Impact Scale for your forecast. #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/kLGPIlLUJb— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 25, 2019