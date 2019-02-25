STORM

TIMELINE: When heaviest rain will fall in each part of Bay Area

ABC7 News Meteorologist has a timeline of the storms set to hit the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Storms are heading our way!

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says we will have a 36-hour window in the North Bay from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday. That's when the steadiest of the heaviest rain will happen.

For the Central Bay, including the East Bay, 10 a.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday will see the heaviest rain.

In the South Bay, the heaviest rain will fall from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The storm in the North Bay will be a "3-Strong" on the Storm Impact Scale Monday, a "4-Major" Tuesday and a "2-Moderate" on Wednesday.

The most damage is going to be likely Tuesday in the North Bay, including flooding and mudslides.

