Power outages are usually only a short-term problem, but in extreme cases, they can last for days or even weeks. Preparation and awareness are the best tools for surviving a long-term power outage.
AccuWeather suggests stocking up on non-perishable foods and water. Perishable food in an unpowered refrigerator will only last two days at the most. Consider grilling food during a power outage that could render other appliances unusable.
Spare batteries and flashlights should be kept in an easily accessible place. Depending on the season, extra blankets, for when it's cold, and handheld fans, for when it's hot, are recommended.
While costly, a generator can also be beneficial during a long-term power outage. Depending on the model, a portable generator can offer enough electricity to power a refrigerator, cell phones, small appliances and computers. Click here to learn more about generators.
Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
