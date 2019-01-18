TORNADO

National Weather Service upgrades tornado in Fresno County to EF1

The NWS has confirmed that a tornado touched down in the area of Herndon and Academy in Fresno on Thursday.

FRESNO, Calif. --
UPDATE: The NWS has upgraded the tornado that touched down in Fresno County to EF1, the wind reached up to speeds of 86 mph.

---

A tornado touched down in Fresno on Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed.

A photo from ABC7's sister station, ABC30, shows what appears to be a funnel cloud.

RELATED: Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources

A funnel cloud is a rotating funnel-shaped cloud and only differs from a tornado because it has not touched down, according to the NWS.
The NWS analyzed the picture of the funnel cloud and determined it had touched down briefly and was a tornado.

RELATED: Tornadoes strike Santa Cruz in winter storm

It is in the weakest category of tornadoes - EF 0 - and there were no reports of anyone having been hurt.

It appears an outbuilding may have been damaged. A close look at some video of the tornado shows that debris was swept up and flying within it.

(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
