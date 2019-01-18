Local Storm Report of tornado reported Herndon and Academy roads in NE Clovis. Tornado was videotaped by the public and submitted to the media. @ABC30 submitted the video to the NWS. Preliminary estimation is that it was an EF0 tornado. #cawx #castorm #tornado https://t.co/YNXjpxw3L4 — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 18, 2019

UPDATE: The NWS has upgraded the tornado that touched down in Fresno County to EF1, the wind reached up to speeds of 86 mph.---A tornado touched down in Fresno on Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed.A photo from ABC7's sister station, ABC30, shows what appears to be a funnel cloud.A funnel cloud is a rotating funnel-shaped cloud and only differs from a tornado because it has not touched down, according to the NWS.The NWS analyzed the picture of the funnel cloud and determined it had touched down briefly and was a tornado.It is in the weakest category of tornadoes - EF 0 - and there were no reports of anyone having been hurt.It appears an outbuilding may have been damaged. A close look at some video of the tornado shows that debris was swept up and flying within it.