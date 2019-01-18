FRESNO, Calif. --UPDATE: The NWS has upgraded the tornado that touched down in Fresno County to EF1, the wind reached up to speeds of 86 mph.
---
A tornado touched down in Fresno on Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed.
A photo from ABC7's sister station, ABC30, shows what appears to be a funnel cloud.
RELATED: Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources
A funnel cloud is a rotating funnel-shaped cloud and only differs from a tornado because it has not touched down, according to the NWS.
The NWS analyzed the picture of the funnel cloud and determined it had touched down briefly and was a tornado.
RELATED: Tornadoes strike Santa Cruz in winter storm
It is in the weakest category of tornadoes - EF 0 - and there were no reports of anyone having been hurt.
It appears an outbuilding may have been damaged. A close look at some video of the tornado shows that debris was swept up and flying within it.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Local Storm Report of tornado reported Herndon and Academy roads in NE Clovis. Tornado was videotaped by the public and submitted to the media. @ABC30 submitted the video to the NWS. Preliminary estimation is that it was an EF0 tornado. #cawx #castorm #tornado https://t.co/YNXjpxw3L4— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 18, 2019