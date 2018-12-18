WEATHER

Tornado sweeps through small community outside Seattle

A tornado was spotted near Port Orchard, which is on the Olympic Peninsula, about an hour and a half drive west of Seattle. (KGO-TV)

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (KGO) --
People in a small community outside Seattle were shocked when they spotted what looks like a tornado, a rare occurrence in that part of the state of Washington.

It was near Port Orchard, which is on the Olympic Peninsula, about an hour and a half drive west of Seattle. The twister swept across the area just before two Tuesday afternoon, as storms with heavy rain and wind pummeled the region.

Roofs were ripped off buildings and trees toppled onto homes.

It's unclear at this time if anyone was hurt.
