Weather

Tracking Dorian: Most, least likely scenarios for hurricane's path

Hurricane Dorian continues to gain strength as it moves over the Atlantic Ocean, and it's expected to make landfall on the U.S. mainland on Labor Day.

The Category 1 hurricane sustained wind speeds of 80 miles per hour as it passed Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, causing limited damage.

Yet forecasters are predicting several scenarios as the storm grows in size and intensity, with the "best case scenario" seeming like the least likely scenario.

MOST LIKELY SCENARIO:

The storm is moving toward the U.S. mainland, and will most likely make landfall along Florida's east coast. Forecasters say the storm could be a Category 4 storm by the time it reaches the state.

Since 1900, eight Category 4 and 5 hurricanes have made landfall along the east coast of Florida. The most recent was 1992's Hurricane Andrew, which had maximum wind speeds of 165 miles per hour.

This scenario includes tracks farther north toward Georgia or even south over the Florida Keys.

LEAST LIKELY SCENARIO:

Dorian will be pulled northward and remain in the Atlantic Ocean, without making landfall.

ANOTHER POSSIBILITY:

Dorian makes landfall in south Florida and then enters the Gulf of Mexico, with a potential second landfall in the Gulf Coast. This would affect Louisiana, Alabama, and/or Mississippi.



The variety of forecast scenarios is depicted in the National Hurricane Center's "spaghetti plot," which shows various computer models with variances that make the picture look like a plate of spaghetti.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherhurricane
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida after passing Puerto Rico
AccuWeather Forecast: Mildest morning to coolest afternoon
FTA puts South Bay BART expansion plans on fast track
WATCH IN 60: BART extension, Millennium Tower settlement, keeping Juul away from minors
10 Democrats appear set for next debate on ABC
Watchdog: Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos
Judge to decide if SF man stays in jail despite plans to drop charges
Show More
USGS reports magnitude-6.3 quake hit off Oregon coast
Children of military, federal workers born overseas face new citizenship rule
SF residents question safety of new navigation center following nearby homeless condo attack
Suspicious graffiti prompts extra security at Pacifica high school
STICKER SHOCK: Most expensive home in San Francisco up for sale
More TOP STORIES News