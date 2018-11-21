SNOW

Travel to Sierra not recommended as heavy snow falls in area

Heavy wet snow, the kind that snaps tree branches and brings down power lines, increases as the day unfolds.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There's a Winter Storm Warning across the Sierra until 10 a.m. Friday and travel is not recommended.

MORE: Get your local AccuWeather forecast here

Expect snow levels down to 6,500 feet with accumulations of 4 to 8 inches Wednesday with heavier spots reaching 15 inches. Another 5 to 10 inches with local amounts reaching 15 inches falls during Thanksgiving Day. Winds gusting up to 60 mph will create white out conditions.

If you have to travel, make sure you have a full tank of gas before starting the climb, snacks, a fully charged cellphone and your chains.
