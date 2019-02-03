WEATHER

Tree takes out power lines, lands on 2 cars in San Francisco during powerful Bay Area storm

A Bay Area storm caused some damage over the weekend, including this down tree that landed on two cars and took out power lines. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A large tree came toppling down in San Francisco during this weekend's strong storm.

It happened Saturday night the Little Hollywood area on Lathrop Avenue.

The tree hit two cars as it took utility lines down with it.

Video shows police were on scene keeping people out of the way until city crews were able to take care of the tree.

No one was hurt in the incident.

