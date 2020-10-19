Tropical Depression 27 forms in Atlantic Ocean, could become Epsilon later today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6241899" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tropical Depression 27 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and could become Tropical Storm Epsilon sometime Monday or Tuesday.The storm system is located about 720 miles southeast of Bermuda. It is not moving at the moment, but it is expected to start back up Tuesday heading northwest toward Bermuda.It currently has maximum sustained winds at near 35 miles per hour. The storm will gradually strengthen over the next 72 hours, becoming a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane by Thursday.What is expected to be Epsilon should not threaten North Carolina or any other state in the USA. However, the storm will churn up the sea."If you have weekend plans to try and go to maybe one last fall beach trip, you could have rip currents to deal with," Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.