Tropical Storm Rene forms in Atlantic hours after Tropical Storm Paulette

We now have Tropical Storm Rene. It's forecast to become a hurricane later this week. pic.twitter.com/GTb7ZGOWUJ — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) September 7, 2020

Here's the latest track for Tropical Storm Paulette. It's forecast to stay a tropical storm through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/Y9kgI2p4DK — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) September 7, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Rene has formed in the Atlantic Ocean hours after Tropical Storm Paulette formed. Rene is expected to become a hurricane later this week.According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. update, Rene is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to the Cabo Verde Islands Monday night and early Tuesday.Tropical Storm Rene has 40 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph and is moving west-north-west at 12 mph.Rene is the earliest "R' storm in recorded history.Tropical Depression 17 became Tropical Storm Paulette earlier Monday.As of NHC's 5 p.m. update, Paulette is 1,220 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands with 40 mph winds and moving northwest at 3 mph.Paulette is the earliest "P" named storm in recorded history.Fortunately for residents across the Caribbean, Paulette will likely pass harmlessly out to sea as the system makes a gradual turn from the northwest to the north, passing well to the northeast of the Leeward Islands.Residents of Bermuda are at a somewhat higher risk, however, as the system curves northward, but chances are at this point that it will end up east of the British territory.Having this many systems developing at once is not unusual for this time of year. The middle of September is the peak of the hurricane season.Yet, this hurricane season has been more active than usual. It is on pace to have the most named storms ever, breaking the record set in 2005. The following tropical storms all set records as the earliest of their respective first letters to ever form: Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, and Omar.