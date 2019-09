SOUTHPORT, N.C. -- The American flag that flew through Hurricane Dorian at Frying Pan Tower is now up for auction.The flag, deemed "Steve," survived the hurricane and will now be used to help those who are rebuilding after the storm.The owner of Frying Pan Tower said 100 percent of the funds from the auction will be donated to storm victims in Ocracoke.Get your bids in early; the auction ends Sept. 22. This type of fundraiser raised nearly $11,000 after Hurricane Florence.