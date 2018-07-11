VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood

COLORADO --Zap! This video is electrifying. A Colorado man caught this incredible video of a lightning bolt striking a nearby tree. You won't be able to take your eyes off of it.
Todd Jones shot the video with his smartphone and posted it on Facebook. You can see it strike the top of the tree and then arc down the trunk.
Some small branches shoot off of the tree and go flying. A woman left the home nearby just moments before the lightning strike.
