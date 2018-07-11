WEATHER

VIDEO: Bolts of lightning electrify Colorado neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

Zap! This video is electrifying. A Colorado man caught this incredible video of a lightning bolt striking a nearby tree. You won't be able to take your eyes off of it. (KGO)

COLORADO --
Zap! This video is electrifying. A Colorado man caught this incredible video of a lightning bolt striking a nearby tree. You won't be able to take your eyes off of it.

Todd Jones shot the video with his smartphone and posted it on Facebook. You can see it strike the top of the tree and then arc down the trunk.

Some small branches shoot off of the tree and go flying. A woman left the home nearby just moments before the lightning strike.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldlightningbuzzworthyamazing videoColorado
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
More Weather
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News