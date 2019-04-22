VIDEO: Dust devil swirls through Virginia construction yard

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (KGO) -- Nothing like a dust devil to stir up a little excitement at a construction yard.
Video captured by Ken Shaner in Virginia shows dust spinning in a vortex.
"Although it looks similar to a tornado, it's no where near as bad, " said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.
In the video, you can see the dust devil lifting debris into the air.
"Dust devil occur when the ground heats-up and the rising air creates a vortex, picking up loose soil and swirling it into the air," said Nicco.
