VIDEO: Dust devil swirls through Virginia construction yard

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (KGO) -- Nothing like a dust devil to stir up a little excitement at a construction yard.Video captured by Ken Shaner in Virginia shows dust spinning in a vortex."Although it looks similar to a tornado, it's no where near as bad, " said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.In the video , you can see the dust devil lifting debris into the air."Dust devil occur when the ground heats-up and the rising air creates a vortex, picking up loose soil and swirling it into the air," said Nicco.