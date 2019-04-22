Weather

VIDEO: Dust devil swirls through Virginia construction yard

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (KGO) -- Nothing like a dust devil to stir up a little excitement at a construction yard.

Video captured by Ken Shaner in Virginia shows dust spinning in a vortex.

"Although it looks similar to a tornado, it's no where near as bad, " said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

In the video, you can see the dust devil lifting debris into the air.

"Dust devil occur when the ground heats-up and the rising air creates a vortex, picking up loose soil and swirling it into the air," said Nicco.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherheatweathertornadou.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News