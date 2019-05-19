hail

VIDEO: Heavy hail surprises South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The South Bay was hit with some strange late May weather on Sunday.

Thunderstorms and lots of hail swept San Jose and the Santa Clara Valley.

RELATED: Pier 39 sea lions take cover in bay during hail storm

Residents caught the hailstorm on camera and it was coming down hard.

If you live in the South Bay, consider covering your car and these others hail safety tips.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan josesanta claraeast san josehailbizarreweekend weatherstormrain
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to protect yourself from hail
HAIL
What the hail?!? Freak hailstorm hits Mexico
Golf ball-sized hail hits Redding amid tornado warning
Stunning pictures show tornado cell amid warning in Shasta County
How to protect yourself from hail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News