winter storm

Major hail storm pushes trash can down the street in amusing video

GLENDALE, Ariz -- A major storm of hail and heavy rain moved through the metro Phoenix area on Monday, Dec. 9, creating a blanket of white on roads and parking lots.

As seen in an amusing video from Glendale posted to Instagram by @scarychristmashouse, the winds were strong enough at times to push a trash can down the flooded street.

The National Weather Service reported the storm hit Buckeye, Avondale, North Phoenix, Glendale and other parts of the northwest Valley.

The weather service also posted a warning for half-inch hail and strong thunderstorms for an area including Glendale, Tolleson, and Avondale.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhailwinter stormviral videoweatherrainwinter weatherabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER STORM
Atmospheric River to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
PHOTOS: Snow falls at Yosemite National Park
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Thanksgiving forecast, Oakland airport power outage, Alameda fuel spill
Snow creating dangerous driving conditions in the Sierra
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
AccuWeather forecast: Next chance of showers arrives today
WATCH IN 60: SF flooding cleanup, Blue Bottle tests cup ban, Master LEGO Builder wanted
Armed man arrested after standoff in SF's Inner Sunset District
NZ police open criminal investigation after volcano eruption
Blue Bottle Coffee to become zero waste company
Marie Fredriksson, Roxette singer, dead at 61
Show More
Pre-made salad kits recalled; tied to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
ICE defends creation of fake university to fight visa fraud
Video shows intense downpours turn SF streets, Muni stairs into rivers
Sideshows impact sleep and safety in San Jose neighborhood
Stolen van with 24 dogs inside recovered in Oakland
More TOP STORIES News