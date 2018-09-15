HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence video: Man wades through 'almost chest-deep' floodwaters assessing damage along the Pamlico River

EMBED </>More Videos

After Hurricane Florence came through, Stuart Edwards went to asses the damage near the Pamlico River.

AURORA, N.C. --
For those with properties near rivers, the first thing on their minds during flood conditions is cresting.

After Hurricane Florence came through, Stuart Edwards went to asses the damage near the Pamlico River in Aurora, North Carolina. He went around, comparing the highest water level from Florence to where it reached in Hurricane Matthew. As he walked near the home, he commented that the water was "almost chest-deep."

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence, now a tropical storm, brings days of rain

The storm has brought a historic amount of rain to the state and is expected to bring more as it slowly moves west.
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricaneflooding
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Tropical Storm Florence prompts disaster declaration for North Carolina
NC death toll climbs to 7 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Florence breaks NC record for tropical system rainfall
Firefighters pray after mom and baby found dead during Florence
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage tracking Florence
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Florence prompts disaster declaration for North Carolina
NC death toll climbs to 7 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Florence breaks NC record for tropical system rainfall
AccuWeather Forecast: Below average temperatures
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage tracking Florence
More Weather
Top Stories
NC death toll climbs to 7 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Border Patrol agent in Texas arrested for allegedly killing 4 women, abducting another
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage tracking Florence
Spanish-speaking Taco Bell worker refuses to help English-speaking customers
Man suspected of hitting woman in head with ax in Emeryville
Radioactive object found near Hunters Point homes
Tropical Storm Florence prompts disaster declaration for North Carolina
REMATCH ON: Floyd Mayweather says he'll fight Manny Pacquiao
Show More
Florence breaks NC record for tropical system rainfall
Wedding celebration at Oakland school for future Marine
Florence in photos: How the historic storm hit North Carolina
Mom of MS-13 victim struck, killed at daughter's memorial site
Firefighters pray after mom and baby found dead during Florence
More News