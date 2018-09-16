The @WWAY team had to shelter in place because of a #Tornado. These warnings are NO JOKE. Please take them seriously. #Florence #wilmingtonNC pic.twitter.com/RBzjTDyzfm — Marissa Yoder (@myodernews) September 16, 2018

UPDATE: We are all OK. Everyone followed instructions and took cover. Then we found a leak in the studio ceiling. Everyone pitched in to get us back on air on our interview set and address the leak. #TeamWWAY #YouMayGoFlo pic.twitter.com/xHN229or65 — WWAY News (@WWAY) September 16, 2018

In the midst of reporting about the tornado warnings after the arrival of Hurricane Florence, one news station had a warning that hit a little too close to home.The team at WWAY in Wilmington, North Carolina, were in the middle of coverage on Sunday morning when they were told it was no longer safe to stay on set."OK guys, we are going to have to stop coverage right now because we have got to get to our safe zone right now," one of the journalists can be heard saying. "So please take shelter, and we'll get back to you as soon as we can."The station posted on Twitter that everyone is all right . They continued to air coverage in spite of the warnings and in spite of a leak in their ceiling.