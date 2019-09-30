snow

Fresh snow in the Sierra Nevada in September! How long will it last?

KINGVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- It's a snow day in September after a storm brings fresh powder to the Lake Tahoe area over the weekend.

ABC7 weather anchor Lisa Argen explains how long the wintry weather will last.

"We are still looking at some Sierra snow Monday as our Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. for the west slopes of the Sierra Nevada," said Argen.

Caltrans is urging drivers to use caution.



"Chain controls have been dropped on I-80, but the roads are still wet. Please slow for the weather conditions! When is the last time you checked your tire pressure and tread?" tweeted Caltrans District 3.

Westbound trucks are being screened at Overland Trail Road in Truckee. Drivers must have the maximum chains in their possession in order to proceed and permit loads are prohibited, according to Caltrans.

"That fresh power is not going to last too long, we will look for that to melt throughout the day," said Argen. "Highs will be in the mid 40s with that Winter Weather Advisory expiring Monday night."
