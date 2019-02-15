STORM

VIDEO: Large sinkhole opens up in Alameda County after strong Bay Area storm

This sinkhole opened up in Alameda County after the area was hit with several days of heavy rain.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
A sinkhole opened up in Alameda County after the area was hit with several days of heavy rain.

Norris Canyon road has been closed from Crow Canyon Road. Alameda County officials say the sinkhole has washed out the westbound lane.



Sky7 flew over the sinkhhole Friday.

VIDEO: Drone video shows aftermath of Sausalito mudslide

Our footage shows crews on fixing the sinkhole.

