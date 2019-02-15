ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --A sinkhole opened up in Alameda County after the area was hit with several days of heavy rain.
Norris Canyon road has been closed from Crow Canyon Road. Alameda County officials say the sinkhole has washed out the westbound lane.
Norris Canyon Rd is closed from Crow Canyon Rd thru the Alameda County Line. Major sinkhole has washed out the West bound lane. Please avoid the route. Closure map: https://t.co/abRL8Ot9Po pic.twitter.com/80mc4Bl4EL— Alameda County (@AlamedaCounty) February 15, 2019
Sky7 flew over the sinkhhole Friday.
VIDEO: Drone video shows aftermath of Sausalito mudslide
Our footage shows crews on fixing the sinkhole.
Go here to look at the closure map.
See more coverage of the Bay Area storm.