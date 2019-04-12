Weather

VIDEO: Powerful Minnesota winds drag state trooper several feet before knocking him down

MINNESOTA (KGO) -- We've had some strong wind in the Bay Area, but nothing quite like this scene out of Minnesota.

The gusts were so powerful that a state trooper was pushed back several feet before eventually being knocked to the ground.

In the video, it appears he's trying to fight it, but the ice on the ground didn't do him any favors.

Luckily, the trooper was not injured.

He was responding to a jack-knifed semi truck in Lakefield when it happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherminnesotastate trooperswindicesnowsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News