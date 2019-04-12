VIDEO: Powerful Minnesota winds drag state trooper several feet before knocking him down

MINNESOTA (KGO) -- We've had some strong wind in the Bay Area, but nothing quite like this scene out of Minnesota.The gusts were so powerful that a state trooper was pushed back several feet before eventually being knocked to the ground.In the video, it appears he's trying to fight it, but the ice on the ground didn't do him any favors.Luckily, the trooper was not injured.He was responding to a jack-knifed semi truck in Lakefield when it happened.