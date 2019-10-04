MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- This summer like weather in October is fueling a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay hills this weekend.
It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday until Sunday at 10 a.m. The Red Flag Warning impacts areas above 1000 feet in Napa, Sonoma and Marin Counties.
"We are watching for increased fire danger," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma. Winds could gust up to 35 mph coming out of the northeast, combine that with humidity in the teens and 20s and you get increased fire risk".
The warning comes as temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s and 90s in some parts of the Bay Area.
"Firefighters really want to avoid fires from starting because they can spread very easily," said Tuma.
The Napa County Office of Emergency Services also sent out a Nixle alert.
"Highest threat Napa County and northern Sonoma County. Any fires that develop have potential to spread rapidly. Continued hot and dry Sunday afternoon with highs mid 80s to lower 90s," said the Napa County OES.
Warm October weather fuels Red Flag Warning for North Bay hills
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More