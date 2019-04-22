weather

Warm week ahead, first 90s of the year for Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get set to sweat as heat takes over the Bay Area beginning Monday!

Pleasant, warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s will take hold by Monday afternoon, but those temps will excel even more on Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, our warmest cities will top out in the lower 90s with other cities more than 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Remember that the sun angle is just as strong right now as it is in mid-August. Wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Sharply cooler, refreshing air will arrive by Friday.
