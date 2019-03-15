Warmest weekend of 2019: Remember what it was like last month?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This is the kind of thing that reminds us why we love the Bay Area!We are entering our warmest, sunniest weekend of the year. ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend, with high temperatures ranging from the mid-sixties along the coast to the upper-seventies inland. Sunday is also St. Patrick's Day.One month ago, it was a very different story. On February 15, we were entering President's Day weekend with snow at some upper elevations, flooding on some roadways, and rain and mud everywhere.What a difference four weeks make! Enjoy the weekend!