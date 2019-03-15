Weather

Warmest weekend of 2019: Remember what it was like last month?

EMBED <>More Videos

One month ago, the Bay Area was freezing cold, waterlogged and covered with mud. Now, we're getting ready for the sunniest weekend of the year!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This is the kind of thing that reminds us why we love the Bay Area!

We are entering our warmest, sunniest weekend of the year. ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend, with high temperatures ranging from the mid-sixties along the coast to the upper-seventies inland. Sunday is also St. Patrick's Day.

RELATED: Get ready for a gorgeous, sunny weekend, Bay Area!

One month ago, it was a very different story. On February 15, we were entering President's Day weekend with snow at some upper elevations, flooding on some roadways, and rain and mud everywhere.

What a difference four weeks make! Enjoy the weekend!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscoweekend weatherweatherrain
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Trump issues 1st veto after rebuke of border emergency order
OVER IT: A drone view of the Golden State Warrior's Chase Center
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Get ready for a gorgeous, sunny weekend, Bay Area!
Coliseum Authority approves Raiders lease deal
Phillies star Harper hit by 96 mph pitch in ankle, limps off
Students march in San Francisco over climate change
Show More
LIST: St. Patrick's Day events around the Bay
New Zealand shooting: Who is the alleged gunman?
Ghost Ship case to go forward as scheduled after lead prosecutor resigns
UC Berkeley named in college admissions scandal
ABC7's 'After the Game' to broadcast live inside Chase Center
More TOP STORIES News