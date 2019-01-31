WEATHER

WATCH LIVE: Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago on 2nd day of record-breaking cold

WATCH LIVE: Steam rising off frozen Lake Michigan on 2nd day of record-breaking cold

CHICAGO --
As the Chicago area plunges into a deep freeze for a second day, steam is rising from a frozen Lake Michigan because the air is significantly colder than the lake.

WATCH: Steamy sunrise over Lake Michigan on 2nd day of record-breaking cold
EMBED More News Videos

The sun rose over a steamy Lake Michigan Thursday morning as Chicago saw a second day of below-zero temperatures.



When it's this cold, the water vapor in the steam freezes into small ice crystals that give off a shiny glow when light hits them. These crystals are known as "diamond dust," which usually occurs in arctic areas.
WATCH: Historic cold produces 'diamond dust,' other weather phenomena
EMBED More News Videos

There is some pretty fascinating meteorological phenomena being produced by this historic cold.



Temperatures dropped to -21 at O'Hare International Airport, which set a record low for January 31 in Chicago. The previous record low for Jan. 31 was -12 set in 1985. The all-time record low for any time in Chicago is -27.

Chicago also set a new record low for January 30 when the mercury dipped to -23 degrees, with a wind chill of -49, at O'Hare.

A Wind Chill Warning remained in effect for the entire Chicago area until noon Thursday, with wind chills between -36 to -55, which can result in frostbite within minutes.

WATCH: Steam rising off frozen Lake Michigan as temps plunge to -23 degrees
EMBED More News Videos

People braved the bitter cold to see steam rising from a frozen Lake Michigan as temperatures plunged to -23 degrees.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherlake michiganwind chillcoldwinteru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Brief break today, next storm tomorrow
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
What is an ice quake?
How Midwest deep freeze compares to Bay Area weather
More Weather
Top Stories
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Accuweather Forecast: Brief break today, next storm tomorrow
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Suspect arrested at Bay Bridge toll plaza for allegedly having gun
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E CEO refuses to answer ABC7's questions after court appearance
Show More
SF residents voice opposition, support for plan to charge drivers on Lombard
Trendy diet of intermittent fasting used as tech productivity hack
Search continues for Ilene Misheloff after 30 years
Jared Goff: The LA Ram they love in Marin County
Tom Brady's parents show off 19 years of NFL memorabilia
More News