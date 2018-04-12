WEATHER ALERT: Live look at Santa Cruz now. Northwest swell is building. Rough surf tomorrow so watch out if you're going to the beach. Beach Hazard Statement up for entire coast Friday. #abc7now #BayArea #whereyoulive pic.twitter.com/Z2k5xKHiKj — Sandhya Patel (@SandhyaABC7) April 13, 2018

It's going to be sunny and warm on Friday and if you're thinking of heading to the beach, watch out!A northwest swell is building and will bring a risk of rip currents, sneaker waves and large breakers Friday from Sonoma County to Monterey County.The National Weather Service says waves may hit 20 feet starting Thursday evening.