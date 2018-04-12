WEATHER

Watch out! Risk of sneaker waves, large breakers on coast in Sonoma, Monterey counties

A northwest swell is building and will bring a risk of rip currents, sneaker waves and large breakers tomorrow from Sonoma County to Monterey County. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's going to be sunny and warm on Friday and if you're thinking of heading to the beach, watch out!

A northwest swell is building and will bring a risk of rip currents, sneaker waves and large breakers Friday from Sonoma County to Monterey County.

The National Weather Service says waves may hit 20 feet starting Thursday evening.

