Watch: Sparks fly from PG&E pole as San Leandro neighborhood loses power

Sparks flew from a power pole in San Leandro as residents of the Bayo Vista neighborhood lost service.

Heather Tuggle
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
Sparks flew from a power pole in San Leandro as residents of the Bayo Vista neighborhood lost service.

Resident Carolyn Lunger used her phone to record video of the sparking power pole around 10:00 a.m. She tells us neighbors are still waiting for a repair crew to arrive and PG&E tells her service may not be restored before 11:30 p.m.

Around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the storm had caused power outages affecting 9,500 PG&E customers in the Bay Area.

Track the rain where you live here.
