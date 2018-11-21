Sparks flew from a power pole in San Leandro as residents of the Bayo Vista neighborhood lost service.Resident Carolyn Lunger used her phone to record video of the sparking power pole around 10:00 a.m. She tells us neighbors are still waiting for a repair crew to arrive and PG&E tells her service may not be restored before 11:30 p.m.Around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the storm had caused power outages affecting 9,500 PG&E customers in the Bay Area.