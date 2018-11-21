WEATHER

Watch: Sparks fly from PG&E pole as San Leandro neighborhood loses power

EMBED </>More Videos

Sparks flew from a power pole in San Leandro as residents of the Bayo Vista neighborhood lost service.

Heather Tuggle
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
Sparks flew from a power pole in San Leandro as residents of the Bayo Vista neighborhood lost service.

Resident Carolyn Lunger used her phone to record video of the sparking power pole around 10:00 a.m. She tells us neighbors are still waiting for a repair crew to arrive and PG&E tells her service may not be restored before 11:30 p.m.

Around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the storm had caused power outages affecting 9,500 PG&E customers in the Bay Area.

Track the rain where you live here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccidentpower outagerainweatherstorm damagePG&ESan Leandro
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Storm causing delays, cancellations at SFO
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers expected through the night
Travel to Sierra not recommended as heavy snow falls in area
San Francisco relying on its citizens to clear storm drains
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
More Weather
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Death toll rises to 83, 563 people remain missing
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Several people forced to jump, baby tossed from burning apartment building in Texas
Turkey Trot: Last-minute sign-ups spike as air quality improves
San Francisco police adding patrol officers to Mid-Market area
Storm causing delays, cancellations at SFO
Camp Fire: Rain moves into burn zone as search for victims continues
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers expected through the night
Show More
FDA: Tainted romaine lettuce likely came from CA
Detectives arrest suspect in 1973 cold case murder of Leslie Perlov
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
HORSE DRAGGED: Video captures truck yanking animal
Bay Area rain creates tough conditions for Thanksgiving travel
More News