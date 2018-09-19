HURRICANE FLORENCE

National Weather Service time-lapse shows Florence from space

EMBED </>More Videos

Animation from the National Weather Service shows Hurricane Florence's life-span from its beginnings as a tropical wave off the coast of Africa to its trek up the East Coast.

A new video from the National Weather service shows Hurricane Florence from space over the course of three weeks.

The animation shows the massive storm's life-span from its beginnings as a tropical wave off the coast of Africa in late August to its trek up the East Coast through Sept. 18.
RELATED: Hurricane Florence from space

As you watch Florence trudge toward the United States, other storms can be seen in the Atlantic, including Tropical Storm Gordon.

Hurricane Florence wrecked havoc since making landfall on Friday, bringing historic flooding to in multiple states.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencetropical stormfloodingspace
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Michael Jordan donating $2M to Florence relief efforts
2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding
Florence updates: 37 dead, including 27 in NC
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
AccuWeather Forecast: September surge for some starts today
Florence updates: 37 dead, including 27 in NC
Sneezing, sniffling got ya down? Blame the trees!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect pleads not guilty
Trump says 'hard' to imagine Kavanaugh did wrong
Anita Hill says Senate hearing into Kavanaugh could be 'sham'
San Jose Airport selected to test new intrusion detection technologies
AccuWeather Forecast: September surge for some starts today
Amid 'vicious harassment,' death threats to Kavanaugh accuser, supporters say, 'We have your back'
2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding
Stanford researchers to introduce new version of 'JackRabbot'
Show More
Sewage floods SF complex, forcing Trader Joe's to close, elderly man to vacate
'I don't have an attorney general,' Trump says about Sessions
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Convicted Vallejo kidnapper will likely cross-examine his alleged rape victim
SFPD will begin training on a new use of force virtual simulator
More News